European Parliament Condemns Human Rights Violation in Iran

London, 27 Jun - In a statement, dated Monday June 26, 265 members across all political parties in the European Parliament have come together to condemn the egregious human rights violations in Iran.

The statement read: “When the issue of human rights violations, repression of women and minorities and the Iranian regime’s support of terrorism are concerned, we are all united.”

The signatories, including 4 vice-presidents and 23 chairs of various commissions and delegations, have called for an inquiry into the 1988 massacre of 30,000 political prisoners in Iran, who were mainly members of the Iranian Resistance group, the MEK.

It read: “We have called on the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Human Rights Council to set up a commission of inquiry into the 1988 massacre of political prisoners in Iran.”

It also read: “[The Iranian] minister of justice is a self-confessed murderer who was a member of the Death Committee, ordering the executions of over 30 thousands political prisoners in 1988, mostly from the main opposition [MEK].”

They determine that this attempt at extermination constitutes a crime against humanity, for which the perpetrators must be brought before the International Court of Justice.

The statement, which was penned by Gérard Deprez MEP, the President of the Friends of a Free Iran group within the European Parliament, also called for Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) to be blacklisted as a terrorist organisation.

The statement read: “We are very much concerned by the destructive role of the Iranian regime in the region. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is mainly active in Syria and Iraq and must be put on the international blacklists.”

It continued: “[The] IRGC also runs most of the Iranian economy. So our European companies who want to sign economic deals with Iran, take a high risk of dealing directly and indirectly with IRGC which is really a terrorist organisation.”

The statement criticised the recent sham elections in Iran, which saw the barbarous Rouhani selected as President for the second time.

The statement read: “This was a fake election because there were no opposition candidates and people just has the choice of choosing between several senior mullahs. Hassan Rouhani who is starting his second term, is no moderate or reformist. During his first 4 years, Iran was the number one in the world for the highest number of executions per capita.”

They also called on their respective governments to moderate their relationships with the Iranian Regime based on their human rights violations.

The statement read: “We have called on our European governments to condition their relationships with Iran to a halt to executions and a clear progress on human rights and women rights.”

The signatories aligned themselves with the Iranian democratic opposition, led by Maryam Rajavi, who serves as a government-in-exile and have a ten-point plan to bring Iran in line with the Western World by championing free and fair elections, human rights, and an end to political repression.

On July 1, the Iranian Resistance is holding a Free Iran rally in Paris with over 100,000 dignitaries, politicians and activists in attendance, where Deprez will present this joint declaration.