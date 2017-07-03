US Representatives Slam Nuclear Deal at Free Iran Rally

Iran Focus

London, 3 Jul - Many US politicians travelled to the Free Iran Gathering in Paris at the weekend, in order to call for the freedom of the Iranian people.

Some of those who spoke at the conference of over 100,000 activists, dignitaries, and Iranians, chose to criticise the 2015 nuclear deal between the P5+1 countries (the US, the UK, France, Germany, China, and Russia) and Iran, which has not been implemented to its fullest and allows the Regime to- quite literally- get away with murder.

On Saturday, July 1, politicians including former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former speaker of the House of Representatives Newt Gingrich, and former US Ambassador to the UN, John Bolton addressed the crowds to denounce the deal and call for its removal.

The deal, reached in 2015, is supposed to restrict the Iranian Regime’s development of nuclear weapons in exchange for sanctions relief.

However, the Iranian Resistance forces recently gave evidence to the US State Department that Iran has instead moved its nuclear weapons programme to a secret location that is off limits to the international inspectors who are supposed to verify Iran’s compliance with the deal.

Bolton, who also served as the Bush administration’s top arms control official, said that even if Iran was in compliance with the nuclear deal (they aren’t), it wouldn't matter because of their deals with the North Koreans.

He said: “North Korea is already perilously close to the point where they can miniaturise a nuclear weapon, put it on an intercontinental ballistic missile and hit targets in the United States. And the day after North Korea has that capability, the regime in Tehran will have it as well, simply by signing a check.”

Donald Trump criticised the deal on the campaign trail, calling it a "disaster" and the "worst deal ever negotiated. In April, he ordered a review of the deal.

The politicians also praised the US for its turning policy on the Iranian Regime, including increasing sanctions on the Regime for human rights abuses and support of terrorism and considering blacklisting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) by adding it to the State Department’s list of foreign terrorist organisations.

Giuliani said that he believed Trump would work towards the blacklisting of the IRGC.

The Free Iran Grand Gathering, organised by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), attracts over 100,000 people every year to condemn the Iranian Regime for its human rights abuses, interference in the Middle East, and its support for terrorism.