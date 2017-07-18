Iran's Supreme Leader and Anti-MEK Movie

By Jubin Katiraie

On July 15th state media in Iran fully covered the remarks of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei about a movie called, “The Adventure of Midday”.

Following the ignominy of this movie which was produced against the People’s Mujahedin Organization of Iran ( PMOI/MEK), the news agency of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) released the news about the meeting of Iranian regime's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei with film producers which depicts Khamenei’s role in the production of this movie. The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) was also involved in the production of the movie in February/March 2017.

The news was first released by the IRGC following confessions and protests among various government bands due to the ignominy of this scandalous film. It was then published by other state-run news agencies.

According to state-run news agencies, in the meeting with his underlings who produced the movie, Khamenei who was after production of it against the MEK said: “This film ‘Midday Adventure’ was very good. All the components of the movie were great; it was a great director; excellent play and great stories. The film was well-made.”

This is completely unprecedented on the Khamenei’s end as the supreme leader to explicitly take a position like this about a movie, but if we take a look at the regime’s current conditions and especially how Iranian youths feel, we will come to realize that Khamenei’s remarks not only are not strange but actually are quite necessary.

This movie resembles various events of the 1980s and the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). These developments had become the main riddle for all the youth who have not seen that day and age. Tens of thousands of young MEK members and other brave Iranian youths lost their lives struggling for a free Iran then and ever since.

Public executions, tortures to death, horrific prisons and interrogations, all awaited those political prisoners. Many who already were serving their prison sentences were also executed.

Sentences were announced through state TV and radio as follows:

MEK members need no court procedures, kill them wherever you see them on the streets! If you find them injured, finish them! Don’t take them to hospitals!

The MEK have no reverence, spill their blood and spoil their belongings! They don’t even have the right to file a complaint!

Judges should not accept MEK complaints!

Those MEK members arrested must be thrown off heights (such as a mountain)! Or their right hands and left feet amputated, or…

These remarks from regime founder Ruhollah Khomeini, Hashemi Rafsanjani, Khamenei and the mullahs’ “judges”, have been published in state media, leaving no room for denial.

“We were wrong! At the very beginning of the revolution we should have taken a number of them and set them on fire… they would have been finished then!” Khomeini once said.

Today’s generation seeks to know for what crime the MEK members have been sentenced to death, raided and tortured. What did the MEK members and sympathizers do to deserve such criminal fatwas?

And when today’s youth refer to state bodies to seek answers for their questions, they will not find adequate answers in so-called investigated books, documents or other evidence provided by the state, nor even in articles or movies. All they here is ‘hypocrites’ in reference to MEK members.

From the very first day of the revolution they revolted against the establishment and imam, they took up arms and killed all the people, young, old, men, women, children… (Something like Frankenstein!) Khomeini was forced to issue a fatwa to defend Islam and Muslims, and he ordered the MEK to be killed as soon as possible and in the harshest way possible! Period!

To legitimize their crime they began describing the MEK as being apostates and accusing them of false crimes!

Of course, the mullahs never said anything about the MEK’s efforts to keep a 2½ year period of peaceful political atmosphere in Iran! By tolerating all sorts of attacks and humiliation exerted on them by Iranian regime’s agents.

Of course, they say nothing about the 71 MEK members who were criminally killed by the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) during this period! For participating in peaceful protest rallies.

Of course, the mullahs fail to say they weren’t willing to accept even one MEK complaint!

The mullahs still refuse to officially announce the names and descriptions of the MEK members who were brutally killed, their “official” sentencing, and how they were prosecuted and murdered.

The mullahs continue to refuse publishing files about which MEK members were killed, where are they buried, neither the MEK killed after 20 June 1981, nor those murdered during the 1988 massacre of 30,000 political prisoners!

Even after nearly four decades, the mullahs continue to refuse holding any dialogue about those incidents… To cloak their crimes, they conduct interviews after interviews, write articles, novels, stories, and even TV and silver screen movies… all attempting to demonize the MEK and legitimize their own measures as legal actions!

This is exactly where today’s generations ask questions: “If the MEK are truly what you say they are, why you don’t publish their judiciary files? Why don’t you publish their names? Why you do not show their graves even to their family members?

Why have you started to destroy their unmarked graves across the country? (MEK graves in Tabriz, Mashhad and other cities)

These questions became even more serious when youths heard from Iranian President Hassan Rouhani how in the past 38 years Iran has been a country of executions! In other words, this country has been built on the foundations of executions and suppression!

This is why Khamenei is forced to literally speak in defense of anti-MEK movies!