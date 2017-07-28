Iran's Expert: The Purpose of US Sanctions Is Regime Change

Iran Focus

London, 28 Jul - Fouad Izadi, an Iranian international expert in an interview with the state television, admitted to the scope of sanctions and terrorist designation of the Revolutionary Guards in the US Congress.

In this interview that was broadcasted on July 26, 2017, in response to the question that why they say that the law is the mother of sanctions, said "Because the military institutions of the country are subjected to terrorist groups designation".

He added, "Since the government funds this military institution, it is subject to sanctions."

Izadi says “… Before JCPOA, when a sanctions law was coming we had to ask what entities are being sanctioned. After the JCPOA, in this new law the question is what entities are not sanctioned. Based on this process, almost everywhere is sanctioned”.

In response to the question that what exactly the Americans are after, Fouad Izadi said, “It doesn’t need any analysis. They said what their goal was… Mr. Tillerson said about a month ago in the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives, and a couple of weeks ago Mr. Mattis in a press conference he had, said, … we want to change the regime.”

He added: “They don’t say ‘government’, they say regime, which is somehow insulting. Their ultimate goal is the change of the government in the country. They say what we should do to increase the pressure, to get gradually the levers of power from them so the possibility of overthrowing the regime exists…”