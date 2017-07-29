Iran, MEK and Regime Change Policy

by Pooya Stone

Since the major gathering of the Iranian opposition, MEK in Paris on July 1, the issue of necessity of regime change in Iran has gained traction.

“The only solution to free the people of Iran and establish peace and tranquility in the region, is the overthrow of the Iranian regime,” declared Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the Iranian Resistance, in the major gathering of Iranians in Paris on July 1. She reiterated, “The regime’s overthrow is possible and within reach, and a democratic alternative and organized resistance MEK exists that can topple it.”

Maryam Rajavi’s call for regime change in Iran was widely echoed and supported by other prominent U.S. and European speakers. Among the speakers were former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton. All supported MEK ’s call for regime change in Iran.



Referring to the MEK , Bolton, said: “There is a viable opposition to the rule of the ayatollahs, and that opposition is centered in this room today. I had said for over 10 years since coming to these events, that the declared policy of the United States of America should be … to change the regime itself. And that’s why, before 2019, we here will celebrate in Tehran!”

After the MEK and Iranian resistance’s July 1 rally in Paris, Fox News reported, “The Trump administration is potentially considering seeking a strategy to try to topple the regime.” The resistance, however, only needs American political and perhaps economic support to effect “regime change from within.”

As the Iranian regime change notion has gained momentum by the MEK rally, the Iranian regime is regarding the issue very serious. Fouad Izadi, an Iranian international expert in an interview with the state television, admitted to the scope of the new sanctions and terrorist designation of the Revolutionary Guards in the US Congress.

In response to the question that what exactly the Americans are after, Fouad Izadi said, “It doesn’t need any analysis...Mr. Tillerson said about a month ago in the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives, and a couple of weeks ago Mr. Mattis in a press conference he had, said, … we want to change the regime.”

The new bill in the U.S. Congress has added to already shaky regime’s fears. Janati, the head of the Guardian Council announced on Thursday that the main issue which has preoccupied the Supreme leader is his concern over regime change.

Iran Lobby attacks against MEK

At the same time the regime’s apologists and satellite writers in the Western media started their barrage of fake news and attacks against MEK to foil the regime policy.

The Iranian regime and its lobbies have consistently worked to paint the MEK as terrorists – with no evidence to support it – and discredit them in the eyes of the international community.

For instance, Mehdi Hasan an advocate of the Iranian extremist regime in the Britain and an Al-Jazeera English anchorman, could not hide his blind hatred towards MEK. In an article in Intercept, he levied numerous unfounded and threadbare allegations against MEK with many of them rebuked in several court of law during past decade. He also slandered the top politicians for supporting MEK as a viable force and wrote: “Could it be because of the old, if amoral, adage that “the enemy of my enemy is my friend”? Perhaps. Could it be the result of ignorance, of senior U.S. figures failing to do due diligence? Maybe.”

The prominent Washington Free Beacon introduced Mehdi Hasan as, “a controversial British media figure whom insiders have billed as a mouthpiece for the Iranian regime. ...praised Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and publicly branded all non-believers as mentally ill "animals".

Ali Fallahian, regime’s former intelligence minister, made shocking remarks in an interview with Aparat Internet TV, In relation to the massacre of 30,000 MEK prisoners in 1988 he said, “the verdict is death sentence ... Mr. Mousavi (Tabrizi) who was the Revolution general prosecutor used to say that there is no need for trial at all ... it makes no sense that we try MEK ... Imam repeatedly insisted that you should be careful not to let MEK go... Imam always emphasized that you should always be cautious of this side ... MEK ruling is always execution. This was his (Khomeini’s) verdict as a supreme leader, either before this issue of 1988 or afterwards.” Fallahian said,”Many journalists are the intelligence agents ... A journalist is not paid well, so he should work with an intelligence service.” It is hard to believe that Mehdi Hasan is mouthpiece for the Iranian regime for free, as it is hard to believe that he moderates NIAC leadership conference or inviting NIAC president Trita Parsi to Al-Jazeera for free. NIAC of Trita Parsi is widely known as an Iranian regime’s lobby entity kicked off help of Javad Zarif, when he was Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations. Trita Parsi, another MEK blind foe, unsuccessfully campaigned on behalf of the Iranian regime to keep MEK in the U.S. list of FTO. Mehdi Hasan and Trita Parsi are two typical Iran lobbyist stereotyping MEK as cultish and undemocratic. Obviously, by attacking the MEK and their supporters, they are trying to induce that the regime has no viable alternative and to kill any hope or chance for regime change in Iran, which should happen with the MEK at its core.

Iranian lobby is working hard to show that regime change policy for Iran is equivalent to war and they have been successful with some quarters. The New York editorial board on July 20 writes, “Prominent Trump supporters like John Bolton, a former ambassador to the United Nations; Newt Gingrich, former House speaker; and Rudolph Giuliani, former New York mayor, are pressing Mr. Trump to abandon the deal and are speaking out on behalf of the Mujahedeen Khalq, [MEK] exiled Iranian dissidents who back regime change.” The editorial concludes, “Trump would make a grave mistake if instead of trying to work with those moderate forces he led the nation closer to war.”

What is MEK Demand?

What does MEK stands for and is asking the West to do for the regime change in Iran. Is MEK demanding a war against Iran? No!

MEK supports Mrs. Rajavi call during the July 1, gathering when she said, “Our demands reflect the demands of Sattar Khan, revered leader of the 1906 Constitutional Revolution, and Dr. Mohammad Mossadeq, leader of Iran’s Nationalist Movement in 1950s. As I have reiterated, repeatedly, we want neither money, nor arms. …we say that the struggle of the people of Iran for regime change is legitimate, righteous and imperative. We urge you to recognize this “resistance against oppression.”

Link with Iranian people through MEK

During the July 1 gathering, Judge Mukasy, the 81st Attorney General of the United States in order to get rid of Mullahs, said, “The best way for both Iranians and non-Iranians to do that is to align with the Iranian resistance [MEK ] so as to make it clear to the oppressed citizens of Iran that the world's quarrel is not with Iran but with the mullahs who have subjugated Iran.” He said MEK members within Iran “have provided both an example and a tool with their daring publicity campaign within Iran urging regime change and posting photos of Mrs Rajavi and slogans opposing the clerical regime. They've been writing slogans on walls to support this gathering.

For five decades, the MEK has put themselves at great risks because of their ideals of democracy, freedom and equality. The Iranian regime has killed 120,000 of dissidents, including 30,000 political prisoners, during the 1988 massacre, the vast majority of whom were MEK supporters.

Indeed, regime lobbyists will be out in force this month but the MEK has the Iranian people and those who champion for human rights on their side.