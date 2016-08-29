08292016Mon

                                           English-French

Iranian Regime executes 30 people in one weekend

Iran’s totalitarian mullah’s regime executed 30 people, over this past weekend, despite international calls for a halt to the executions.

On Saturday, August 27, 12 prisoners were hanged in the Central Prison of Karaj. They had been transferred to solitary confinement on Wednesday, August 24.

On Thursday, 18 people were executed.

Eleven were executed in the Central Prison of Zahedan, south-east Iran; one victim was identified as Hamzeh Rigi.

A further seven, including a woman, were executed in the Central Prison of Yazd, central Iran.

Rokna, the state-run news agency, claimed that five of them were accused of drugs-related charges.

Shahin Gobadi of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) said: "As the regime plunges further into domestic and regional isolation, it resorts to more executions en masse and suppression, but the reality is the regime is at a total strategic impasse, and these barbaric measures only indicate its utter desperation."

The Iranian Resistance is calling on all international human rights organizations to take urgent action to stop the executions.

Search

The untold story of the 1988 Massacre in Iran

Public execution in Kazerun, Iran - August 11, 2016

Mass graves in northern Iran of victims of 1988 massacre of political prisoners

Tehran's Khavaran mass grave of victims of 1988 massacre of political prisoners

blog