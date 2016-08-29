  The Swedish - Iranian protest on the anniversary of the 1988 massacre

Members of the Swedish-Iranian community and supporters of the Iranian Resistance gathered in Stockholm on Saturday to protest the rising level of executions in Iran.

The rally, on August 27, came during the anniversary of the 1988 Iranian massacre in which over 30,000 political prisoners were murdered by the Regime in just a few weeks.

Recently, audio leaked which proved the involvement of high-ranking Iranian officials in this genocide; some of these same men hold positions of power today.

This – and the fact that close to 3,000 people have been executed in his three-year tenure- contradicts any notion that Rouhani could be a moderate.

The Swedish protesters called on the UN Security Council to hold those responsible for the massacre – and this recent spate of executions- responsible for their crimes against humanity. They also wanted the Swedish government to condemn the ongoing executions and call for a halt to executions and torture.

Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) stressed, on August 24, that the UN must adopt a resolution condemning this crime.

Similar protests have been held across Europe in recent weeks, in London, Oslo and at The Hague.