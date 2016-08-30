Iran’s Minister of Justice Admits Pride for his Role in the 1988 Massacre 

London, 30 Aug - According to an August 30 article from the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), Tasnim news agency, affiliated to the IRGC Qods Force, wrote on August 28 that Mostafa Pour-Mohammadi, a member of Khomeini’s “Death Commission” and current Minister of Justice in Rouhani’s government, admitted to his role in the massacre of 30,000 political prisoners and members of the MEK in the summer of 1988. He said he was proud of it.

When speaking at the administrative council meeting in the city of Khorram-Abad in Lorestan province on August 28,Pour-Mohammadi said, “We are proud we have implemented God’s order about Mojahedin (PMOI or MEK). We have stood against the enemy of God and people and confronted them with power. God have said that do not have mercy on the infidels because they do not have mercy on you and we should not have mercy on Mojahedin.”

Last week in a message at an exhibition in Paris' Mairie du 2e, commemorating the 28th anniversary of the 1988 massacre, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the Iranian Resistance stated, “The time has come for the UN to adopt a resolution, condemning this crime. The international community must prosecute Iran's ruling mullahs.”

“Western governments have so far remained silent on this great crime against humanity. The time has come for the UN to issue a resolution censuring this crime. The international community must prosecute the mullahs ruling Iran,” she declared.