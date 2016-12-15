The Iran Regime Has Appointed a New Leader to Their Domestic Terror Squad, the Basij

Iran Focus

London, 14 Dec - Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei announced that Brigadier General Gholamhossein Gheibparvar would take up leadership of the militia force that operates under the command of the terrorist group, the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC).

The main role of the Basij is quelling political opposition within Iran.

Gheibparvar was formerly the commander of the Imam Hossein Headquarters in Tehran from 2015 and deputy IRGC commander in Tehran’s Imam Hossein Headquarters. He made his name during the 2009 uprising over the rigged elections, supporting the Regime establishment and crushing dissent.

Heshmat Alavi, a political and human rights activist wrote about the appointment on Al Arabiya.

He wrote: “Being the main agency tasked with enforcing Iran’s so-called Islamic code of public conduct, the Basij role in domestic affairs is known to raise serious concerns. This includes the radical Basij-affiliated group Ansar-e-Hezbollah distributing leaflets around Tehran, calling for people to take action to ensure female fans were completely banned from entering stadiums, as stated in a recent National Interest report. The distributed leaflets even went on to warn about a “bloody uprising.” Ansar-e-Hezbollah has also reaffirmed a pledge to carry out motorbike patrols in Tehran to enforce so-called Islamic norms and to “promote virtue and prevent vice”.”



The Basij enforces ‘Islamic’ behaviour in public and private, imposing fines or arresting those who veil improperly or use ‘Western’ media sources.

Alavi continued: “Considering the vital role the Basij plays for the Iranian regime inside the country and abroad, the recent changing of ranks can be evaluated as a new initiative by Tehran to escalate domestic oppression and foreign intervention. Imagining anything else from the Iranian regime would be very costly for the region and the world.”

The former Basij commander Mohammad Reza Naghdi has been appointed the head of the IRGC unit for cultural and social affairs.