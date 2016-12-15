Iran: Nearly 230 People Were Arrested for Attending Mixed Gender Parties

Iran Focus

London, 15 Dec - On Tuesday evening, 120 men and women were arrested by the Iranian Regime’s Security Forces for attending a private party at a coffee shop, which featured two “underground” singers.

Also on Tuesday night, at least 30 young men and women were arrested by the “morality police” for attending a mixed-gender birthday party.

Shahin Gobadi of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) said: “The clerical regime has never been so isolated at home and loathed by the Iranian people, in particular by the youth and women.

As such, it is resorting to more and more repressive measures to confront this growing trend.”

On Saturday, Iranian security agents broke up another birthday party in a private house in Abadan City in Khuzestan province, where they arrested 54 young people.

The young woman, whose birthday it was, bravely said that she would file a complaint against the agents. She is still in custody, along with the house owner, whereas all the other young people have been released.

Early Friday morning, police raided a party in Mashad, north-east Iran, and arrested 16 men and 8 women; all 24 people were handed over to judicial authorities for further investigation.

Gobadi continued: “This once again proves that the notion of moderation under Hassan Rouhani is a total myth. But it also indicates the vulnerable and shaky state of a regime that cannot even tolerate private festivities of the people, particularly the youth. It is becoming more evident that the mullahs are totally paranoid of any social gathering in fear of a popular uprising.”

These are far from isolated incidents; the Iranian Regime has a long history of shutting down private gathering, not just because they fear the “corruption” of the youth, but because they fear the gathering of people.

When the people come together in Iran, the Regime will be overthrown. The Regime knows this and they are afraid of their people; they should be.