UN General Assembly Adopts Resolution 63, Condemning Iran's Human Rights Violations

Iran Focus

London, 20 Dec - The UN General Assembly adopted its 63rd resolution condemning human rights violations in Iran, on December 19, 2016. According to the Iranian Resistance President-elect, it only the tip of the iceberg of the Iranian regime’s inhumanity, while the largest crimes remain hidden and and their perpetrators are held unaccountable.

Ms. Rjavi said that it’s more essential than ever that the regime’s dossier of systematic and dire human rights violations be referred to the United Nations Security Council, and prosecution do forward against senior officials who were involved.

This catastrophic results of the international community’s appeasement policy have been made clear, and the resolution testifies that inaction regarding this regime only encourages it to escalate.

As reported by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), on December 20 this regime has a record of executing 120,000 political prisoners, including the massacre of 30,000 political prisoners over the summer of 1988.

Adopted with 85 votes in favor, this resolution, expresses "serious concern at the alarmingly high frequency of the imposition and carrying-out of the death penalty by the (Iranian regime)… including executions undertaken for crimes that do not qualify as the most serious crimes, on the basis of forced confessions or against minors and persons who at the time of their offence were under the age of 18…" It also called on the Iranian regime "to abolish, in law and in practice, public executions," and demanded the regime "to ensure, in law and in practice, that no one is subjected to torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.”

Mrs. Rajavi praised the political prisoners persistence in the face increasing pressures, and called for the U.N.’s intervention in defense of these prisoners of conscience. “Conceding concessions to the religious autocracy ruling Iran under the pretext of signing the nuclear deal or supporting the so-called ‘moderates’ inside the regime not only has failed to decrease domestic crackdown inside Iran, but has actually led to the regime becoming more ruthless, and has imposed irrecoverable damages upon the people of Iran and the entire region. Today, the Iranian people are not the only victims of this regime’s crimes. In fact, the fire of Tehran’s policies has engulfed the entire region. The same criminals who consider their role in the 1988 massacre as a source of pride are these days very vividly admitting to crimes against humanity in Aleppo, describing it as a glorious victory and holding ‘thanksgiving’ ceremonies for such a cause,” she said.

Among other things, the UN resolution urged Tehran "to cease enforced disappearances”. It requested that the poor conditions of prisons be addressed, as well as the denial of access to adequate medical treatment and the consequent risk of death faced by prisoners. It further told the regime "to end widespread and serious restrictions, in law and in practice, on the right to freedom of expression, opinion, association and peaceful assembly, both online and offline, including by ending the harassment, intimidation and persecution of political opponents, human rights defenders, women’s and minority rights activists…" and "to release persons arbitrarily detained for the legitimate exercise of these rights, to consider rescinding unduly harsh sentences, including the death penalty and long-term internal exile, for exercising such fundamental freedoms" and "to eliminate, in law and in practice, all forms of discrimination and other human rights violations against women and girls," as well as against "persons belonging to ethnic, linguistic or other minorities."