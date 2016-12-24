The Critical Condition of Two Prisoners Who Are on Hunger Strike

Iran Focus

London, 24 Dec - On Thursday December 22nd 2016, the political prisoner Arash Sadeghi is on hunger strike for the continuous 60 days. At the night of 21st December 2016, due to his critical condition, he was transferred to the infirmary outside the prison to inject IV.

In the past days, due to the increased concentration of blood, the doctors expressed their concern regarding the risk of myocardial infarction as well as dangerous condition for the political prisoner.

On the 60th day of hunger strike, Arash Sadeghi is suffering from kidney and gastric problems, coughing up with blood clots, severe weight loss (19kg) and insomnia.

During this period, Arash Sadeghi was transferred to Taleghani Hospital in Tehran three times; twice for nausea, hypotension, palpitations, shortness of breath and coughing up blood clots. The doctors recommended him IV therapy but Arash Sadeghi opposed with IV injection and he decided to return to prison without any further treatments. This political prisoner was also once transferred to hospital for taking ECG.

Arash Sadeghi is serving his 19 years of imprisonment in prison. As his wife, Golrokh Ebrahimi was detained and sentenced to 6 years of imprisonment; Arash Sadeghi went on hunger strike to protest against the illegal imprisonment of his wife.

Meanwhile, the other political prisoner named Morteza Moradpour passed his 59th day of his hunger strike on Thursday 22nd December 2016. He was also transferred to the infirmary of the prison due to his critical condition but he refused to have any syringe injection or IV.

The brother of Morteza Moradpour said: "As I inquired about his physical condition, I realized that He cannot even stand up. Although the salt and sugar is vital for the efficiency of brain, Morteza stopped taking them for the past days. He finally resumed taking salt and sugar to continue his hunger strike."

The brother of Morteza Moradpour expressed his deep concern regarding the health condition of his brother on the 59th day of his hunger strike and stressed that if anything bad happens to his brother, the judicial authorities are the blame."

He added:"Morteza also stressed that he will not retreat from his vows of death or freedom unless the judiciary implements the article 134 of the law as well as his freedom."

Morteza Moradpour is on hunger strike since 25th of October 2016.