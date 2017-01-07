74 lashes for insulting police

Iran Focus

London, 7 Jan - The Head of trooper police of South Khorasan province announced that a person was sentenced to 74 lashes for insulting the troopers.

As ILNA news agency reported, Colonel Hossein Rezaei said:"a car was stopped by the troopers due to illegal overtaking. As the officers asked the driver to show vehicle documents, the driver started insulting them. Following the incident, the authorities filed a lawsuit against him and the court sentenced him to 74 lashes."

While amputation, lashing, and stoning are the instances of brutal punishments, the Iranian regime imposes these punishments to scare people particularly in public."