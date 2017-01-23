Iran has changed, but not for the better

Iran Focus

London, 23 Jan - Since the 2015 nuclear accord, the Iranian Regime has inexplicably become worse, in spite of the hopes that Western Governments had for the deal.

Heshmat Alavi, a human rights expert, notes that Western Governments predicted great things from the nuclear accord; they prophesied greater cooperation between Iran and the rest of the world, a non-nuclear Iran and a greater respect for human rights. They were wrong.

Alavi wrote: “More than one year down this road, the world has witnessed many changes in Iran. However, they are nothing to boast about.”

The accord has been repeatedly violated by the Regime:

• Twice carrying more heavy water (used to make nuclear weapons) than they were allowed.

• Twice testing ballistic missiles, one daubed with a threat to Israel.

• Executing nearly 2,000 people, including children, since July 2015.

• Numerous counts of hostage-taking

• Continuing to prop up the Syrian dictator

Alavi wrote: “The main “change” we have witnessed in Iran has been the numerous instances where the regime has either stretched or actually violated the flaw-riddled Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).”

He praised the US Congress for reinstating the Iran Sanctions Act, to ensure the Iran understands that actions have consequences.

Alavi state that the next challenge must be curbing Iran’s influence over the middle east.

He said: “The ‘change’ we have seen in this regard is that Tehran is willing to dispatch tens of thousands of proxy militias to Syria and repeat a Srebrenica-style massacre, caring not an iota about how the international community might respond. Let us hope Aleppo has opened our eyes to the horrific potential in Iran’s support for extremism and its export of Islamic fundamentalism.”

He continued: “The ‘change’ the world has witnessed in Iran’s pursuit of a vast weapons-of-mass-destruction program is its bold new approach in proliferating efforts related to mastering ballistic missiles. Iran’s missile tests have continued to violate United Nations Security Council resolutions, yet there has been hardly any serious global response.”

He stated that it was high time to confront Iran over these actions and it’s numerous human rights violations. He recommended that the current administration should build upon the Countering Iran Threat Act, which was introduced by Senator Robert Menendez (D-NJ) and Senator Robert Corker (R-TN), chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee.

He also urged the Trump administration to heed the advice given to him by 23 former senior US officials, which was to work with the Iranian Resistance.