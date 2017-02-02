American Ambassador to UN: Iran missile test is unacceptable

Iran Focus

London, 1 Feb - The new US ambassador to the United Nation has called the recent Iranian nuclear missile test unacceptable and a violation of the 2015 nuclear accord.

Nikki Haley said: "I will tell the people across the world that is something you should be alarmed about. The United States is not naïve.

We are not going to stand by. You will see us call them out as we said we would and you are also going to see us act accordingly."

The Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has refused to confirm or deny the launching of a nuclear missile.

Although, on Tuesday, a spokesperson defended the missile tests claiming they did not violate the nuclear accord or any international law.

They also claimed that Iran would never use its ballistic missiles to attack another country.

Matthew Rycroft, a British U.N. ambassador, confirmed that the UN Security Council has recommended the missile test be studied on a committee level.

He said: "On Iran, there was very significant concern about the ballistic missile launch which has now been confirmed."

The Sunday missile test was announced by a US official; it was a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles (1,010 km).

In July 2015, Iran and six world powers, including the US and the UK, reached a deal that would curb Iran’s nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief.