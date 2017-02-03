UAE summons Iranian regime’s charge d’affaires to protest against arming coup-launching rebels in Yemen

Iran Focus

London, 3 Feb - UAE Foreign Ministry has summoned Iranian regime’s charge d’affaires in Abu Dhabi on Thursday morning, February 2, announcing UAE’s opposition to Iran’s illegally arming coup-launching Houthi Militias in Yemen.

According to Emirate’s official news agency ‘WAM’, the Iranian regime’s charge d’affaires was summoned by Abdulrahim al-Awadi, Assistant Foreign Minister for legal affairs.

al-Awadi has handed over a note of protest to Iranian regime’s charge d’affaires regarding ‘Tehran’s arming the Houthi militias who launched a coup against Yemen’s legitimate government, describing the move as ‘a violation of UN Security Council’s binding resolutions’, according to the report.

In the note, Iran’s providing Houthi militias with weapons is known to be subject to ‘violation of international law and Yemen’s sovereignty’ which will lead to an escalation of tensions in the country.”

“The Security Council resolution 2216 on Yemen is quite clear”, said UAE Assistant Foreign Minister, “So, Iranian weapons including drones, one of which was recently shot down by UAE Air Force, is regarded as a clear violation of international law.”

military sources of the Arab coalition supporting Yemen’s legitimate government announced Saturday January 28, that Emirate’s air force has shot down an Iranian regime’s military drone over the Yemeni city of al-Mokha.

UAE is a member of the Arab coalition for supporting Yemen’s legitimate government.