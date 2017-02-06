Trump: Iran nuclear accord is ‘worst’ deal ever negotiated

Iran Focus

London, 6 Feb - Donald Trump has yet again called the nuclear deal with Iran, one of the worst ever negotiated but still refuses to tell us what he plans to do about it.

During an interview with Fox News that was telecast during the Super Bowl, Trump said: "They [Iran] are the number one terrorist state.

They're sending money all over the place -- and weapons. And can't do that. I think it was a deal that should of never been negotiated."

He continued: "The deal that was made by the Obama administration. I think it's a shame that we've had a deal like that and that we had to sign a deal like that. And there was no reason to do it. And, if you're going to do it, have a good deal.”

He noted the $1.7 billion that was released to Iran, in exchange for the release of American hostages, but this has not change Iran’s view on the US.

He said: "We gave them $1.7 billion in cash, which is unheard of. We put the money up and we have really nothing to show for it."

Trump has not provided a clear answer for his plans on the nuclear deal; unlike Republican opponents Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, who promised to tear it up on their first day in office.

He said: "We'll see what happens. I can say this, they have total disregard for our country.”

The answer is clear. Rather than work with the Regime, who does not respect the USA, work with the Iranian Resistance.

They have provided the USA and other Western nations with invaluable intelligence on theRegime and their secret nuclear programme at great personal cost.

They deserve to be recognised as the democratic force for change in Iran and the middle east as a whole.

The Trump administration imposed additional sanctions against Iran since coming into office, in reaction to Iran’s destabilisation of the middle east and its violation of the UN Security Council resolution which banned Iran from testing ballistic missiles.