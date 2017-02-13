Trump’s speech does not serve Iran’s purpose

Iran Focus

London, 13 Feb - A recent piece in The Economist stated that Trump’s divisive rhetoric is helping the Iranian Regime, by showing the true face of America.

It alleges that his language drives moderates into the ranks of hardliners and will put more distance between Iran and America.

Trump’s rhetoric may empower the hardliners in the Iranian Regime to strike back against the USA but make no mistake, there are no moderates within the Iranian Regime.

Abdulrahman al-Rashed, the former General Manager of Al Arabiya News Channel, wrote an op-ed on the subject for Al Arabiya, in which he noted that time and time again we have tried to appease a moderate faction in Iran, but this has never been possible because there are no true moderates in the Regime.

He wrote: “During three decades, nothing happened to prove that there’s real competition between radicals and moderates inside the ruling command. Major events rather confirmed that the real governing figures were the radical ones while the moderate ones were just frontmen.”

Since President Barack Obama tried, most recently, to appease the moderate façade, the Iranian Regime became more militant and more aggressive. They are now taking part in four wars outside of Iran, funding terror organisations and they are funding it, thanks to the lifting of sanctions in the 2015 nuclear accord.

Al-Rashed wrote: “Trump’s extremist rhetoric is the outcome of the disappointment in Washington due to Iran’s actions after signing the nuclear deal. Things will get worse unless there is a strict international position against Iran’s adventures and unless Iran is forced to end the chaos which it funds in the region and the world.”

He continued: “Those who know how the Iranian regime works cannot believe the excuses being made by Iran’s friends and which stipulate that being lenient with Iran can lead to positive things. The nature of the regime in Tehran is religious and it has a revolutionary ideology.

It has a political agenda that has not changed much since it attacked the American embassy in Tehran and held diplomats hostage.”