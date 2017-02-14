NCRI: Iran Regime’s IRGC is running terrorist training camps

Iran Focus

London, 15 Feb - The Iranian Regime is running a terrorist training organisation, which includes at least 14 camps across Iran, according to the Iranian Resistance.

On Tuesday morning, the American branch of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) held a press conference on the revelations from its Washington DC office.

Alireza Jafarzadeh, the Deputy Director of the US Representative Office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, told journalists that the Iranian Regime (and its own terror squad, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)) was training hundreds of terrorists from across the middle-east every month.

This horrifying information was unearthed by the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) and their covert operatives within Iran. It further confirms the statement by Defence Secretary James Mattis at the start of the month, that Iran is the number one state sponsor of terrorism.

It revealed the names of IRGC commanders who are directly involved with this terror training, including:

• Colonel Ali Mohammad

• Brigadier General Khosrow Orouj

• Qassem Soleimani

• Brigadier General Rahimi

• Ebrahimi

• Mowlaee

• Khavari

Colonel Bakhtiari

• Massih Mohammadi

• Seyyed Mostafa Hosseini

• Colonel Hosseini Moqaddam

• Colonel Ramky

• Brigadier General Seyyed Shafi Shafiee



The Regime lets their Quds force run the terror training camps in order to distance themselves from the Quds’ terrorism but Jafarzadeh warns that there is no distance between the Regime, the IRGC and the Quds force.

In fact, in November 2016, Brigadier General Orouj, confirmed the Regime’s knowledge of the camps in an interview.

He said: “I was in charge of training for the Quds Force, and later took charge of training of the Quds Special Forces, working with them round-the-clock, going back and forth to Lebanon. … When Khamenei visited the Quds Force, the only unit that he applauded was that same training unit.”

The press conference also revealed the locations of the terror camps, eight of which are in Tehran. The others are in Mashhad, Gheshm, Amel, Semnan, Ahvaz, and Abadan. These are only the ones that the NCRI has received substantial intelligence on and there are more suspected locations across Iran

Terror trainees are sorted by their nationality and the terror training course they are taking, but all terrorists must first complete a one-week body building course.

There are two distinct types of training:

• Basic - a 45-day crash course, designed for mercenaries who are dispatched to create further destruction in the Syrian Civil War, on behalf of the Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad

• Intense- a 9 to 12-month course, designed for those who are to be inducted into the IRGC’s more brutal arm, the Quds force. Intense training types include:

o Theoretical Training- how to promote fundamentalism and terrorism

o Urban Training – vehicle manoeuvring training

o Survival Training - how to survive under harsh conditions in the wild

o Practical Missile Training

o Commando Training

o Heavy Weapons Training- how to use drones, rockets, and heavy weapons

o Paratrooper training

o VIP Security training

o Diving and Marine Training

Following training, terrorists from countries when Iran is fighting (either openly or secretly), will be sent to the front lines. At present, this includes Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Afghanistan and Lebanon.

In countries where Iran is not involved in heavy warfare (like Bahrain and Kuwait), the terrorists will form cells designed to destabilise the government there.

Jafarzadeh took part in a press conference after his address, in which he noted that there was bipartisan support for the Iranian Resistance within the US Congress and that he expected Democrats and Republicans alike to get behind listing the IRGC as a foreign terrorist organisation.

The NCRI have given their information on these terror camps to the Department of Justice for further investigation.