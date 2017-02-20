Iran to Carry out Military Drills Despite Warnings and Sanctions

Iran Focus

London, 20 Feb - Despite the recent sanctions imposed on Iran for ballistic missile testing and despite clear warnings from the United States, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC) is planning to carry out military drills.

The drills are said to be planned for next week.





A commander of the IRGC’s ground units said at a news conference: “The manoeuvres called 'Grand Prophet 11' will start on Monday and last three days.”

Pakpour also said that rockets will be used, but he gave no more details on the subject.

At the beginning of the month, amid heightened tensions with the United States, Iran conducted several test-firings of ballistic missiles. The type used during the test-firings were short-range missiles.

Iran said that the purpose of the test-firings was to show that the country is ready to “deal with the threats” from the United States and also as a response to the “humiliating sanctions” imposed by the Trump administration.

After a test-firing on 29th January, the Trump administration announced new sanctions on 25 individuals and entities involved with Iran’s weapons procurement.

James Mattis, the new Pentagon chief, said that Iran is “the single biggest state sponsor of terrorism in the world”.

Vice President Mike Pence warned Iran that President Trump is not to be underestimated and pointed out to Iran that the so-called golden years of Obama are over. He said: “Iran would do well to look at the calendar and realise there's a new president in the Oval Office. And Iran would do well not to test the resolve of this new president.”