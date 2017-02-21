U.S. and Iran heading for clash?

Iran Focus

London, 21 Feb - Since Donald Trump took office and made it clear that “there’s a new president in town”, tensions have been rising between America and Iran.



In the past four weeks alone, there have been major strikes by both countries.

Iran The US Ballistic Missile Test in violation of UN resolutions Michael Flynn, then National Security Advisor, put Iran ‘on notice’ 2nd Ballistic Missile Test in violation of UN resolutions James Mattis, Secretary of Defence, calls Iran "the world's number one terrorist state" Extended sanctions to a further 25 companies and individuals linked to Iranian Regime Attempts to ban people from Iran (and six other Muslim-majority countries) from entering the US

Muslim Ban

Trump’s Muslim ban (as it pertains to Iran) may detrimentally affect the mullahs but it also affects a great number of people who are unaffiliated with the Iranian Regime and even those who are fleeing from it.

Nuclear Deal

The 2015 nuclear deal may be the next target of Donald Trump but it is not yet clear.

On the campaign trail, Trump vowed to rip up the deal and triple Iranian sanctions, but some of his cabinet picks have been less aggressive, and even implied that the deal is here to stay.

Mattis said: "I think it is an imperfect arms control agreement. But when America gives her word, we have to live up to it."

While Gary Samore, former Obama White House Coordinator for Arms Control, noted that if Trump pushed for tougher terms of the nuclear deal, he should be aware that the US will need to offer more sanctions relief.

There is also concern that if the US tore up the nuclear deal, it may be sacrificing its relationship with the other world leaders who signed the deal, like, the European Union, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, China and Russia.

Nader Hashemi, of the Centre for Middle East Studies at the University of Denver, notes that there may be a subtler way for Trump to break the nuclear deal without being framed as the bad guy.

Hashemi said: "I suspect Trump will try to strictly enforce the nuclear deal, hoping that Iran will break the agreement and thus be blamed internationally for it."

The Regime’s Response

In an attempt to seem blasé about the whole issue, the Iranian Regime has remained mostly silent about the Trump Presidency, only speaking to thank Trump for revealing the true face of America.

Trump’s presidency could also mean the end of the so-called moderate, Hassan Rouhani, who is up for re-(s)election in Iran.

It should be noted that there are no moderates in the Iranian Regime and while the Regime remains in power, it doesn’t matter who the President is. The Iranian President is not chosen by the people but selected by the Regime, who would never put a moderate in power.

Moderates would not:

• Imprison their political opponents

• Execute children

• Aid terrorism