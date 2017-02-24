02242017Fri

                                           English-French

The IRGC Intelligence: We've Broken 157 Telegram Channels

Iran Focus

London, 24 Feb - The deputy intelligence of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) said he has "dismantled" 157 Telegram channels.

Hussein Nejat also claims he has “annihilated” three big networks of "economic corruption".

According to the state run Bassij news agency, Hussein Nejat announced this news on Thursday February 23 in a ceremony in Bushehr.

He claimed that Iranian Revolutionary Guards intelligence forces today are dealing with economic corruption.

The deputy intelligence of IRGC declared the discovery of "three big networks of economic debtors" in Iran and the detention of some of their members among the measures of the intelligence unit of the IRGC.

Iranian Revolutionary Guards intelligence unit is active in political and security issues.

Hussein Taeb is the head of this organization.

Hussein Nejat also pointed to the role of intelligence unit in the arrest of Jason Rezaian and claimed he had formed a "spy network" in Iran.

He claimed that due to martyr-like efforts of the IRGC intelligence unit, the U.S. was forced to pay $1.4 billion for handing over Rezaaian.

The deputy intelligence of IRGC in another part of his speech pointed out the identification of 157 "immoral" channels in "telegram" in the last three months by the IRGC intelligence. the army's intelligence forces.

He said that IRGC intelligence arrested "eight" people in this regard.

Search

Two prisoners were hanged in Sarpol-e Zahab (western Iran)

Iran: ُHorrible scene of a family trapped in a car, swallowed by flood in Sistan & Baluchestan

Iran: Tehran's Iconic High-Rise (Plasco Building) Collapsed Due to Fire

More than 1,500 retired teachers held a protest gathering in front of Iran Regime's parliament

Iran: Execution of four young men in public in Qeshm- 23 November

The untold story of the 1988 Massacre in Iran

Reyhaneh Jabbari's will Her voice recording from inside prison

Public execution in Kazerun, Iran - August 11, 2016

blog