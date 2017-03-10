Iran Becoming Increasingly Isolated

Iran Focus

London, 10 Mar - More and more countries are voicing their concerns about Iran and its policies. The “golden era” of Obama has ended and the Iranian regime is no longer able to get away with provocations, terrorism and meddling in the internal affairs of other countries.

The balance of power in the Middle East is shifting in a major way.

Malaysia and Saudi Arabia recently issued a joint statement expressing their concern about Iran and condemning its meddling in the region. Iran’s regret was seen via the weak reaction of its Foreign Ministry spokesman who said: “The Islamic Republic’s principled policies are based on non-interference in the affairs of other countries and abiding by an approach hinging on good neighbourliness.”

In recent weeks, many Saudi officials have spoken strongly against Iran and it was made clear that it was preparing Saudi troops to be dispatched to Syria to contain Iran.

At the United Nations Human Rights Council, the United Arab Emirates’ envoy also spoke strongly against the actions of Iran. The UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Anwar Qarqash, said: “Iran’s meddling in Arab states and supporting Houthis militias has a role in deepening the current crisis and conflict in Yemen. Iran directly arms the Houthis, providing them with a variety of weapons, ballistic missiles and drones. The Houthis have to this day launched thousands of missiles received from Iran into Saudi soil.”

United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI) has caused worry within the Iranian regime. The group intends to “go the limits to prevent Iran from going nuclear” and recently talked about an agreement between Iran and Austria regarding cooperation in the oil industry. UANI said this was “terrifying” and “concerning”, so it contacted several international companies (Komatsu, Terez and Caterpillar to name a few) requesting that they end economic relations with the Islamic Republic.

Several companies have already responded positively.

The US President Trump has spoken about his wariness of Iran’s actions and has made no secret of this thoughts on the Iran nuclear deal. He has also been very outspoken about the previous administration’s treatment of Iran, and affirmed that he will be tougher. Many senior US officials have also voiced their concern over Iran.

At the minute, Washington is deciding whether the IRGC should be designated as a foreign terrorist organisation. Considering the terrorist activities that are carried out by the IRGC, there is no reason for the US to decide against the designation.



Political leaders across the world agree that Iran is the number one state sponsor of terrorism. The NCRI has just revealed information that sheds light on how the IRGC is able to discreetly carry out so many illegal activities.