Iran Is Harassing the US, the UK and Their Allies in the Gulf Region

Iran Focus

London, 13 Mar - Iran has repeatedly attacked or threatened the US, the UK and their Middle Eastern allies over the past few weeks.

On March 4, several Iranian assault crafts, which are under the control of Iran’s terror squad, the Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), came too close to US Navy ships. A similar incident also happened on March 2, but a navy official told the Associated Press that these attacks happen on a regular basis.

Worse, the Regime and the IRGC have been openly boasting about their attacks in state-run papers.

The IRGC has been emboldened by the removal of sanctions since the nuclear deal of 2015, and the lack of a proper response from the international community.

Rather than face the threats head on, the US have rerouted some of its ships in order to avoid confrontation, which is part of the reason that Iran does not take plans to counter their aggression seriously.

When running for office, Donald Trump vowed that any attack on the US navy by Iran, wold result in an attack.

He said: “…with Iran when they circle our beautiful destroyers with their little boats and they make gestures that our people — that they shouldn’t be allowed to make, they will be shot out of the water.”

Dr Majid Rafizadeh, president of the International American Council on the Middle East, wrote an op-ed on The Huffington Post regarding the Iranian Regime’s mounting attacks and what the West and their allies should do.

Rafizadeh, an American political scientist, wrote: “Iran is clearly not changing the core religious and revolutionary pillars of its foreign policy, which includes pursuing regional hegemonic ambitions and encouraging anti-Americanism. Instead, Tehran has ratcheted up its provocative actions and interventionist policies. For Iran to take the international community seriously, robust and concrete measures should be taken immediately.”