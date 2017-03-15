03152017Wed

                                           English-French

Turkish Ambassador: Smears From Iran Will Harm Relationship

Iran Focus

London, 15 Mar - The Turkish Ambassador to Iran warned that the Regime’s smear campaigns against Turkey were harmful to diplomatic relations.

Riza Hakan Tekin told Anadolu News Agency that tourism allows people to experience the culture of another country and encourages diplomatic relations but that Iran endangered this when their Foreign Ministry warned Iranians against visiting Turkey during the upcoming Nowruz (Iranian New Year) holiday.

Rahmani Muvahid, vice-president for tourism at Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Authority, claimed that Iranians would not be safe in Turkey.

Tekin said: "Where to take a vacation is a right that should be left up to the people, not decided by officials...We don’t expect the Iranian authorities to encourage their citizens to visit Turkey. Our only expectation in this regard is that no preventive measures be taken against our country and no defamatory statements be made."

He encouraged the Iranian officials to take back their criticism of Turkey, allowing Iranian tourism agency to schedule flights to Turkey, and instead focus on encouraging Turkish residents to visit Iran.

Tekin continued: "This issue has become a matter of considerable concern to us because of the attitudes shown by the Iranian authorities in recent years. It is wrong to prevent citizens from going to other countries unless there are extraordinary circumstances there. There is no point in adopting such an attitude; this is not a friendly approach.”

He dismissed the idea that the warning was temporary until the chaos surrounding 2016 failed coup could subside and said that the situation was already under control.

He said: "We hope the Iranian authorities will realise the fact that every tourist who travels between our countries helps build a bridge of friendship and strengthens the link between our brotherly peoples."

Search

Two prisoners were hanged in Sarpol-e Zahab (western Iran)

Iran: ُHorrible scene of a family trapped in a car, swallowed by flood in Sistan & Baluchestan

Iran: Tehran's Iconic High-Rise (Plasco Building) Collapsed Due to Fire

More than 1,500 retired teachers held a protest gathering in front of Iran Regime's parliament

Iran: Execution of four young men in public in Qeshm- 23 November

The untold story of the 1988 Massacre in Iran

Reyhaneh Jabbari's will Her voice recording from inside prison

Public execution in Kazerun, Iran - August 11, 2016

blog