ISIS Fall in Syria May Pave Way for Iranian Regime

Iran Focus

London, 20 Mar - The Syrian civil war, described by UN human rights chief Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein as “the worst man-made disaster since World War II,” is now in its sixth year, but recent peace talks have been encouraging.

Alexander Lavrentiev, head of Russia’s delegation to the talks, announced that Turkey, Russia, and Iran would from a special team to supervise the implementation of the ceasefire on the ground whilst sharing information about the locations of terror groups like the Islamic State and Jabhat Fateh al-Sham.

Good news, considering there were two terror attacks in Damascus this week, believed to have been carried out by ISIS; one at a court and one at a restaurant, which left 25 people dead.

However, it is feared that removing ISIS from the area will allow the terrorist Iranian Regime to move in and take over. The Regime, labelled the number one state sponsor of terrorism controls a large amount of the area between the Persian Gulf and the Mediterranean Sea already and it would be dangerous to give them any more unchecked power.

They have already put around 1,500 members of their terror squad, the Revolutionary Guards Corps, on the ground in Syria as well as thousands of more mercenaries including Afghan refugees, who are fighting forIran on the condition of citizenship.

They are illegally shipping arms to Shiite militias in Syria and Lebanon, including rockets.

Tehran is even working on plans to build a port in Latakia, on Syria’s Mediterranean coast, which Assad looks set to approve. Essentially, Iran would lease Syrian land and then not allow the Syrians any access to it.

It is clear that if Iran is allowed to fill this vacuum, then the middle east will not be calm or stable.