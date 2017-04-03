Houthis Threaten to Send Former Defense Minister to Iran

Iran Focus

London, 3 Apr - Sheikh Rashad al-Otari, a Yemeni tribal leader, said Houthi leaders informed him they will send former defense minister Mahmoud al-Subaihi to Iran if the legitimate government does not discuss the demands to release him and others. Al Arabiya, reported on April 2, 2017.

Otari, from the Lahj Governorate, called for immediate action and said he made a lot of effort to activate negotiations regarding these figures held by the Houthis, adding, however, that there has been no response.

Houthi militias have held Subaihi, Nasser Mansour Hadi, the Yemeni president’s brother, and military commander Faisal Rajab since the war erupted in 2015.

Meanwhile, the Arab coalition air force destroyed a warehouse for Houthi militias and forces loyal to ousted president Ali Abdullah Saleh in Al-Thar Mountain, north of Saada.

A source said seven militiamen were killed and 17 others were injured in confrontations with the army in Maqbanah, west of Taiz, adding that the army succeeded at thwarting the militias’ attempt to sneak into the surroundings of Alqa Mountain in al-Kadha near Maqbanah and inflicted heavy losses on them.

Arab coalition air force also targeted the militias’ posts in the surroundings of the Khaled camp and the Mocha junction, west of Taiz.