Iran-Backed Hezbollah Threatens to Attack US Soldiers

London, 14 Jun - The Hezbollah terror group, which is back financially by the Iranian Regime, has threated to launch strikes on US forces in Syria, which according to experts is yet another example of the Iranian Regime trying to take direct action against the US.

Hezbollah announced this via an official statement, which experts say is further proof that Iran is willing to attack the US in order to support the Syrian dictator, Bashar Assad.

The statement read: "America knows well … that the capacity to strike their [American-backed] gathering points in Syria and its neighbours are available any time the circumstances call for it, based on the availability of various rocket and military systems, in light of the deployment of American forces in the region."

Tony Badran, a Syria expert at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, made clear that the US is aware that Iran is doing this on behalf of Syria.

He said: "That the DOD is negating any distinction between Assad regime forces and Iranian militias is both accurate and significant. It is accurate in that regime forces—themselves an assortment of militias and remnants of the army—are integrated with the IRGC-led militias. And it's significant insofar as it eliminates the option for the Russians to play up the charade of that distinction."

US military officials confirmed last week, that this was likely a real threat, rather than just bluff and remarked that although they are not looking for a fight, they will take action to prevent attacks.

One US military official with Central Command (CENTCOM), who did not wish to be identified, said: "The Coalition presence in Syria addresses the imminent threat ISIS in Syria poses globally. The Coalition does not seek to fight Syrian regime, Russian, or pro-regime forces partnered with them, but is well prepared to defend itself from hostile threats if necessary."

While US troops are aware of the threat posed by the Iranian Regime and its proxies, their main goal in Syria is defeating ISIS; something that Iran claims to be helping with, so maybe they should concentrate on ISIS first.

The military official said: "The Coalition calls on all parties to focus their efforts on the defeat of ISIS, which is our common enemy and the greatest threat to regional and worldwide peace and security."

Both Hezbollah and Iran claim that their lack of attacks so far show “self-restraint” on their parts, with Hezbollah writing it in their statement and the Iranian Regime showing a video of drone shadowing US forces, while the narrators laugh and threaten attacks.

One veteran Middle East policy advisor suggested that this increased threat could be the result of Donald Trump’s policy of attacking Iran-backed terror organisations, but this should not deter the US from fighting terror in all its forms, whether it is ISIS, the Iranian Regime, or homegrown terrorists like Dylann Roof.