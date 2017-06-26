Iran Still World Leader in Terror Sponsorship Says CIA Director

Iran Focus

London, 26 Jun - The Iranian Regime is still the number one state sponsor of terrorism in the world according to the CIA director.

Mike Pompeo, who has been the Director of the CIA since January, warned on Saturday that not only is Iran still the world’s biggest supporter of terrorism, its support for terror groups has in fact increased over the past few years.

In an interview with MSNBC, Pompeo said that Iranian influence over the Middle East “has expanded considerably” since 2010, which is why their support for terrorism is even more of a threat to the US national security.

This increased influence is probably best demonstrated by the Iranian Regime’s interference in the Syrian Civill War on behalf of Dictator Bahar Assad.

Pompeo said: “Whether it’s the influence they have over the government in Baghdad, whether it’s the increasing strength of Hezbollah and Lebanon, their work alongside the Houthis in Iran, the Iraqi Shias that are fighting along now the border in Syria — certainly the Shia forces that are engaged in Syria. Iran is everywhere throughout the Middle East.”

This damaging influence that Iran has is why Pompeo considers them to have a “destructive role” in the region.

The highly divided nature of the Middle East has allowed Iran to dominate several other countries and caused its rival Saudi Arabia to be increasingly vigilant. The rise of ISIS in the region has also allowed Iran to gain control of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units, under the pretence of fighting ISIS. However, the PMUs have instead been dispatched to Syria instead and are fighting the Syrian opposition, rather than the terrorist group.

The Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has attempted to blame the US for the region’s troubles and complain of an “unlawful regime-change policy towards Iran”.

This no doubt relates to the new sanctions levied on Iran by the US Senate earlier this month. However, Zarif and the rest of the Iranian Regime seem to be unwilling to understand that the sanctions are legal as they are not covered in the 2015 nuclear deal.

These sanctions relate to Iran’s support for terrorism, human rights abuses, and its ballistic missile programme.

The Iranian Resistance forces (The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and The People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI) revealed earlier this year, that Iran has a network of 14 terror training camps within the country, is still working on nuclear weapons at secret sites, and has a ballistic weapons programme far beyond what anyone would have thought.

That is why we must support the Iranian Resistance (NCRI/MEK) and its elected leader Maryam Rajavi, who serves as a government-in-exile and have a ten point plan to create an Iran for the 21st century, with special attention paid to human rights, the rejection of terrorism and a non-nuclear Iran that had good relations with people around the world.

On July 1, the Resistance is holding a Free Iran rally in Paris with over 100,000 dignitaries, politicians and activists in attendance. The Iranian people want change and the Resistance will provide that.