The Iranian Regime Is Not France's Friend

London, 29 Jun - Members of the French Government should be wary of their meeting with the Iranian Regime’s foreign minister ahead of this weekend’s Free Iran Gathering, lest it sways France away from its support of human rights.

Javad Zarif will meet with his French counterpart apparently to discuss trade deals between Iran and France but the timing is too opportune to be anything other than a ploy to demonize the Iranian Resistance and MEK by promising more favourable trade deals.

This may seem like something out of a cheap novel, but the exact thing happened back in 2003.

The Raid On NCRI AND MEK

In 2003, the Iranian Regime made promises of great trade deals with the then-French government and soon afterwards, the offices of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and the MEK were raided by the French anti-terror police.

Hundreds of MEK members and supporters were arrested, MEK buildings and property were destroyed, but all the French police could find revealed that the MEK was made up of political activists and exiles that were trying to create a better life for themselves and their fellow Iranians by working against the Iranian regime.

The MEK was cleared on all charges and France sacrificed its noble reputation for a few lousy business deals.

The raid on the MEK in France is just one example of the workings of the already failed rapprochement policy towards the Iranian regime. A policy that has made the world a worse place for people living under the regime, or those living in countries where the regime interferes in their government, and those living in countries where the regime (either directly or indirectly) supports terrorists.

What has the MEK done for the rest of the world?

The MEK on the other hand has practically saved the world from a nuclear war. In 2002, at great personal risk, members of the MEK revealed Iran’s secret nuclear programme to the West and the West took great lengths to restrict the abilities of Iran to build a nuclear weapon.

The MEK continues to reveal such information, like the ballistic missiles programme and the terrorist training camps to this day.

The MEK does this because they are committed to a non-nuclear Iran and the respect to human rights and gender equality.



As such, the NCRI and MEK provide the only viable alternative to the Iranian regime.

Persecution of MEK

For nearly 40 years, the MEK has put themselves at great risks because of their ideals of democracy, freedom and equality.

The Iranian regime has killed 120,000 of their members and supporters in an attempt to silence those that are left, including 30,000 political prisoners, the vast majority of whom were MEK supporters, during the 1988 massacre.

The Iranian regime has consistently worked to paint the MEK as terrorists – with no evidence to support it – and discredit them in the eyes of the international community.

Indeed, regime lobbyists will be out in force this week but the MEK have the Iranian people and those who champion for human rights on their side.

MEK Popularity

Some of the most notable advocates of the MEK and the NCRI include US Senator John McCain, Ambassador John Bolton, Gilbert Mitterrand, etc. They helped members of the MEK in their move to relative safety in Albania last year and have visited them and Maryam Rajavi since to discuss plans to establish freedom in Iran.

Earlier this month, 265 Members of the European Parliament, including French MEPs, called on their respective government to halt any future relations with Iran based on its human rights record. They also called for the blacklisting of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps on terrorism charges, and an investigation into the massacre of the MEK in 1988.

As mentioned, the Free Iran Gathering will be held in Paris, France on July 1. There, 100,000 dignitaries, activists, and world leaders will gather to express support for a Free Iran and for the NCRI and MEK.

All eyes will be on France, as the rally advocates freedom and human rights.

It would surely be remiss for the Government of France to stand against that.

Instead, the French government should strive to hold the Iranian regime to account for its human rights abuses, links to terrorism, and its flagrant violations of the 2015 nuclear deal.