Iran Scoffs as US Request for Inspection of Nuclear Sites

London, 30 Aug - The Iranian Regime has dismissed the US’s demand for an inspection of its military the sites by UN officials as mere dream and claimed that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) would unlikely to agree.

Iranian government representative Mohammad Baqer Nobakht, said: "Iran's military sites are off limits. All information about these sites is classified. Iran will never allow such visits. Don't pay attention to such remarks that are only a dream."

While Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said: "The International Atomic Energy Agency is very unlikely to accept America's demand to inspect our military sites."

Rouhani provided no reasoning behind this claim however. Under the 2015 nuclear deal, the IAEA can request access to Iranian sites including military ones if they suspect illicit activity to be happening there as long as they show Iran the basis for the suspicions.

The Iranian Regime is trying to keep their covert nuclear activities in military sites, as revealed earlier this year by the Iranian Resistance, a secret; which is why they are being so difficult.

Iran also placed its military bases off-limits because of the “risk” that IAEA findings could find their way to the intelligence services of its enemies.

Ali Akbar Velayati, a top adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said: "The Americans will take their dream of visiting our military and sensitive sites to their graves ... It will never happen."

Last week, the American ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, pushed the IAEA to seek access to Iranian military bases to ensure that the Regime was not concealing any nuclear activities, which are banned under the 2015 deal.

On the campaign trail last year, Donald Trump called the nuclear pact (between Iran and six major powers)"the worst deal ever" and in April, he ordered a review of whether the lifting of nuclear sanctions on Iran was in US interests.

Every 90 days, the State Department must alert Congress of Iran's compliance with the nuclear deal. Trump has said that he thinks that Iran will be found non-compliant by the next deadline in October.

The IAEA has so far found Iran in compliance with the deal, which lifted international sanctions against them in exchange for a slowing down of Iran’s development of nuclear weapons.

Shortly after the deal was agreed, Iran did allow inspectors to check its Parchin military complex, where Western powers believe the Regime carried out tests relevant to nuclear bomb detonations more than a decade ago.