How to Challenge the Iranian Regime

London, 11 Sep - If Donald Trump really wants to challenge the Iranian Regime, then he must support the Resistance, bring the Regime back to the negotiating table and end the destabilisation of the Middle East, according to a human rights activist.

Hamid Bahrami, a former political prisoner from Iran, wrote an op-ed for the American Thinker, in which he laid out how Trump and the US could challenge the Regime, rather than bow to their manipulations.

He wrote: “It is crucial to point out that as history reveals, the Iranian regime has consistently forced the West into submission and offering concessions by taking international security as a hostage. For example, the seizure of U.S. Embassy in 1979, the protraction of nuclear negotiations for nearly 10 years, and now by the [nuclear deal].”

Bahrami wrote that there are three main choices for Trump at the moment:

Renegotiate the 2015 nuclear deal

While the Iranian Regime has threatened to have their nuclear programme ready and working within days if the US abandons the deal that is only a threat if you presume that Iran is not already working on the nuclear programme in secret.

The US has enough economic influence that they can bring Iran back to the negotiating table by levying sanctions against the Regime and businesses who work with them. Any foreign business, if given the choice between the Iranian and the American markets, would choose to trade with the US.

End Iran’s stranglehold on the Middle East

The Iranian Regime has a huge hold over its neighbouring countries and has effectively extended its borders into Syria, Iraq and Lebanon.

A combined task force to expel the Regime, its Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), and terrorist proxies (Hezbollah) from the other countries will deal a blow to the Regime and help stabilise the Middle East

Support Regime Change.

It is no secret that the Regime is despised by the people of Iran, which is why their organised democratic opposition force is so popular within Iran.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), which serves as a government-in-exile in France, advocates supporting the Iranian people by not appeasing the mullahs.

Bahrami wrote: “The NCRI is a criterion that determines whether one is a friend or an enemy of the Iranian regime. If President Trump really wants to end crises that Iran is causing, it is necessary to recognize the NCRI as the viable alternative to the current theocracy and support their efforts to organize the Iranian people to bring about a free and democratic Iran.”

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson announced that the US policy on Iran will include support for “peaceful” regime change, but as of yet, this has not been seen.