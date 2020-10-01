Home
Iran’s Predatory Rule and Growing Poverty
Sia Rajabi
-
December 23, 2020
On the eve of Yalda Night, Iran’s state-run media examined the aspects of the social and economic problems of the people. Arman daily in...
Iran Economy News
Iran: Prices of Goods Soars 107 Percent
Staff Writer
-
December 21, 2020
The price of goods in Iran has risen to 107 percent compared with last November, according to the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade’s...
Iran Economy News
Iranian Families Cannot Ignore Economic Dilemmas Even During Yalda Night Festival
Hoshang Amiri
-
December 20, 2020
As a traditional festival, Iranian families annually celebrate the "longest night of the year," Shab-e-Yalda as a sign of the victory of the...
Iran Economy News
Iran’s 2021-22 Budget Bill, A Perfect View of Government’s Dilemmas and Crises
Esmaeil Mohades
-
December 15, 2020
Since December 2, when Hassan Rouhani’s administration submitted the 2021-22 budget bill to the Parliament (Majlis), there has not been a day without political...
Terrorism
Iran Terrorism
Zarif Personally Involved in Iranian Terrorism and Hostage-Taking
Sia Rajabi
-
December 20, 2020
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is personally involved in the government's terrorism, human rights violation, and propaganda. He plays the role of intermediate...
Iran Terrorism
EU Policy on Tehran Leads to Terrorism
Staff Writer
-
December 17, 2020
The European Union’s appeasement policy towards Iran has led to the ayatollahs feeling emboldened to commit acts of terror on European soil, including the...
Iran Terrorism
U.S. Designates Iran Official and University over Quds Force Connection
Staff Writer
-
December 13, 2020
The United States Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Iranian envoy to the Houthis in Yemen and official in the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Quds Force, Hasan Irlu,...
Iran Terrorism
Tehran’s Hostage-Taker State Presses EU to Release Terrorists
Edward Carney
-
December 6, 2020
On Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif once again professed his country’s readiness for prisoner exchanges involving Western nationals who have been taken...
Nuclear
Iran Nuclear News
EU Ministers Must Address Tehran’s Terrorism and Human Rights Abuses during Nuclear Talks
Staff Writer
-
December 22, 2020
Foreign ministers from countries participating in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal held a virtual meeting on Monday to discuss the prospects for salvaging the...
Iran Nuclear News
Tehran Is Concerned About a New “JCPOA Plus”
Pooya Stone
-
December 11, 2020
‘JCPOA Plus’, is an expression that Iran’s state-run daily Javan has used in its December 7 edition to describe the upcoming events surrounding Iran’s...
Iran Nuclear News
Iranian Authorities’ Confused Reactions to Nuclear Expert’s Death
Sia Rajabi
-
December 1, 2020
On November 27, the Iranian government confirmed reports about the death of its prominent nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. The Iranian coalition opposition National Council...
Iran Nuclear News
Tehran Still Breaches JCPOA
Pooya Stone
-
November 19, 2020
On Wednesday, November 18, the UN nuclear watchdog once again asked Iran to explain the origin of uranium particles found at an undeclared site...
Protests
News on Iran Protests & Demonstrations
Iranian Officials fail to Address Problems; Protests Imminent
Staff Writer
-
December 14, 2020
One year on from the 2019 protests over the sudden tripling of fuel prices, alongside numerous other economic complaints, and the Iranian government has...
News on Iran Protests & Demonstrations
Students’ Protests Continue in Iran
Staff Writer
-
December 11, 2020
Student Day in Iran, held on December 6, commemorates the day in 1953 when the Iranian police killed three unarmed Tehran University students in...
News on Iran Protests & Demonstrations
Iran: Public Murder and Torture to Halt Protests
Mehdi Hosseini
-
November 18, 2020
During the past weeks, the religious fascism ruling Iran has intensified suppression in the streets to terrify the fed-up people, particularly youths who are...
News on Iran Protests & Demonstrations
Women’s Role in Leading Iran’s November 2019 Protests
Staff Writer
-
November 17, 2020
On November 15, 2019, anti-establishment protests broke out in Iran, starting over the tripling of fuel prices and then becoming about all the problems...
Iran and Its Neighbours
Iraq
Iraq Protests Challenge Iran’s Strategic Depth
Staff Writer
-
November 9, 2020
Major protests against Iran’s interference in Iraq and its government at the beginning of this week are a real threat to Iran’s so-called “strategic...
Iraq
Iraqis Return to al-Tahrir Square—New Flash Protests
Mehdi Hosseini
-
November 4, 2020
Tired from corrupt politicians and a bad livelihood as well as Iran’s guided militias and their terror operations, Iraqi people took to the streets again. On the...
Iraq
The Escalation of Developments in Iraq to the Detriment of Iran’s Government
Pooya Stone
-
August 23, 2020
By Pooya Stone At the same time as the developments in Iraq are escalating, Iranian officials are very worried and angry about Iraqi Prime...
