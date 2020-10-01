type here...

Life in Iran TodayStaff Writer -

Growing Rate of Female Porters

Many impoverished Iranian people living in the border regions have turned to the demanding and dangerous job of porter...
Iran Economy NewsSia Rajabi -

Iran’s Predatory Rule and Growing Poverty

On the eve of Yalda Night, Iran’s state-run media examined the aspects of the social and economic problems of...
Iran Human RightsStaff Writer -

Iran Condemned for Executing European Resident

The Iranian regime executed European resident Ruhollah Zam on Saturday, sparking condemnation from France, Germany, and several other countries,...
Iran General NewsPooya Stone -

Iran: People Shift to Cyberspace to Express Their Dissent

In the past four decades, the ayatollahs have turned Iran into a giant prison. A scary jail that even...
Iran Nuclear NewsStaff Writer -

EU Ministers Must Address Tehran’s Terrorism and Human Rights Abuses during Nuclear Talks

Foreign ministers from countries participating in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal held a virtual meeting on Monday to discuss...
Life in Iran TodayJubin Katiraie -

One Million Dropouts in Iranian Schools

In Iran, there are one million dropouts from schools, which is another dimension of the rampant poverty and government...
Iran Economy NewsStaff Writer -

Iran: Prices of Goods Soars 107 Percent

The price of goods in Iran has risen to 107 percent compared with last November, according to the Ministry...
Iran Economy NewsHoshang Amiri -

Iranian Families Cannot Ignore Economic Dilemmas Even During Yalda Night Festival

As a traditional festival, Iranian families annually celebrate the "longest night of the year," Shab-e-Yalda as a sign...
Iran TerrorismSia Rajabi -

Zarif Personally Involved in Iranian Terrorism and Hostage-Taking

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is personally involved in the government's terrorism, human rights violation, and propaganda. He...
Iran Human RightsStaff Writer -

Iranian Authorities Only Respond to Firm Policy

Following Iran's announcement that it had executed French resident Ruhollah Zam, several European countries pulled out of a Europe-Iran...
Iran General News

Iran: Covid-19 Vaccine and Ayatollahs’ Dirty Business

Following the World Health Organization (WHO)’s approval for the...
Sia Rajabi -
Iran Economy News

Iran Economy News

Iran: People Shift to Cyberspace to Express Their Dissent

In the past four decades, the ayatollahs have turned Iran into a giant prison....
Pooya Stone -

Facts on State-Sponsored Violence Against Iranian Women

Most violence against Iranian women is perpetrated by state agents, according to the Women’s...
Staff Writer -

Iran: World Record Hold in Domestic Violence

Iran has yet another world record to add to its collection. In addition to...
Staff Writer -

Violence Against Women Still Going Strong in Iran

November 25 was the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, but...
Staff Writer -
